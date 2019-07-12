Sunset Hills residents have been blind-sided, and lulled into a false sense of security, by the city of Sunset Hills’ vague references about a “rugby field” lease within the new Bander Park’s 100-plus acres, formerly Sunset Hills Golf Course.
Many residents think the leased rugby fields will be like the city’s passive soccer fields in Minnie Ha Ha Park, and they couldn’t be more wrong.
At the city’s June 19 public meeting presenting Bander’s four concept plans, the rugby fields were off-limits for discussion.
It seemed inappropriate the rugby lease was in the park’s concept plans, when a park master plan hasn’t even been selected!
Parks Director Gerald Brown down-played questions about the rugby lease, indicating there “was no official plan.”
There is a plan though, and it’s a huge, monster development.
The St. Louis Bombers Rugby Club’s website has been fundraising to build a “world class rugby facility, premier complex, a place to call home on the old Sunset Hills Golf Course.”
Phase 1 starts with “two practice fields, parking, pavilion, lights, and a champions pitch,” costing “around $350,000,” with “$151,350 already donated!”
Residents in subdivisions along Weber Hill Road will be able to lower their electric bills because their properties will be lit-up like an alien landing strip.
Phase 2 includes “a clubhouse, seating, and other amenities.”
The public address system and liquor license are hot-button topics hidden in “other,” when considering Winter Park’s speedboat races’ grinding, whining, engine roar, has disturbed residents as far north as Maple on Rott Road.
The Bombers’ loud, lighted and outrageously commercial Rugby Sports Complex mirroring Fenton’s Soccer Park, accessed only via Andre’s West Watson entrance/exit, would destroy the ambiance of near and far-reaching residential neighborhoods, with a significant negative impact on property values.
Sunset Hills