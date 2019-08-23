Spend a relaxing afternoon on a hilltop overlooking beautiful scenery in the heart of Missouri wine country at Noboleis Vineyards in Augusta.
Noboleis offers guests three ways to experience its distinctive wines: Wine flights, cellar tastings in the winery’s intimate Barrel Cellar, and free tours to see how 48,000 annual bottles of wine are produced from harvest to bottle (offered first weekend each month).
The 84-acre vineyard offers multiple event spaces, live music, yoga and special events.
Noboleis Vineyards is open year-round and located at 100 Hemsath Road, Augusta, Missouri. For more information, visit www.noboleisvineyards.com or call 636-482-4500.