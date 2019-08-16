Come to the open house at Sunset Hills Community Center on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 6 to 8 p.m., and voice your opposition to the alignment of the Shared Use trail on the Meramec River’s east side that includes a spur to nowhere. It has no purpose except to connect to a proposed plan to build a trail on the east side of the river in a sensitive wildlife corridor.
Some want that spur built underneath the new bridges. The partners and design team have a detailed media campaign for biking/hiking access on the bridge approach to a trail through the steep terraces along the Meramec. There’s no public input on a design so far.
The project partners are carefully managing public input. I believe they have obscured reasons for this spur and show a lack of consideration for nature along this stretch of the river.
The connectivity of the environment in this area is more important than any future trail connectivity. Any scenic overlook or any access to the river are just excuses to add another small link to a plan for greenway trails no matter what.
We can have access to the river and be good stewards of nature by keeping an important corridor: for the eagles and hawks, egrets and herons, for the frogs and beaver and songbirds, for the old growth trees, wildflowers and native plants and the way they sustain wildlife. All without a trail on the east side, or a trail-to-nowhere.
Tell them: “No trail spur!”
Sunset Hills