New owners of the condemned Stratford Inn in Fenton will have to redevelop the building through their own financial means, without requested long-term property tax breaks from the city.
On Nov. 14, an owner of the Stratford property, which is situated just off Interstate 44, requested a public hearing to propose a community improvement district in conjunction with the already approved public hearing for Chapter 353 status for the land at 800 S. Highway Dr.
Chapter 353 tax abatement is an incentive allowed by Missouri law to encourage redevelopment of “blighted,” or ruined, areas through the lessening of real property taxes over a period of 25 years. During the first 10 years, the tax is 100 percent abatement on the assessed value of the improvement on the property.
The public hearing regarding Chapter 353 was authorized this fall by board members, after documents were provided by Adam Jones, PGAV senior project manager, in attempt to convince aldermen the property’s current state of disrepair qualified it for tax abatement.
Robert Klahr of Armstrong Teasdale appeared before Fenton aldermen on Sept. 12 to announce that a business group called Infinity Hospitality planned to redevelop the Stratford Inn location and that the group’s owners planned to propose a tax abatement under Chapter 353.
“Buying this aged, below-substandard property was a leap of faith by my clients that the enhanced area would be viewed favorably by city officials,” said Klahr.
Hamil Patel, of Infinity Hospitality, that same evening told aldermen that the group owns several properties and would work with city officials to address code issues associated with the building. He shared that he was seeking economic incentives to revitalize the property, emphasizing that the building also contained a restaurant and banquet facility that would be renovated to benefit the city’s overall appeal and economic landscape.
At that September board meeting, aldermen asked many questions about whether Fenton would be expected to provide any sort of financing and what entities would be affected by any property tax changes.
Board members again quizzed Klahr about market demand for hotel services and proceeding without government assistance at the Nov. 14 meeting, and ultimately voted to rescind their approval to hold a public hearing regarding Chapter 353.
“If the site was clean, there would be no need to ask for abatement. There are substantial barriers to remediating and redeveloping this property, it essentially would require leveling it to the ground,” said Klahr, who made a last-ditch request for board members to wait to decide until his evidence could be presented at the proposed public hearing.
Alderman Joe Maurath said he didn’t see where the property satisfied the definition of blighted areas, and that he was concerned what effect that stigma would have on surrounding, other businesses.
“It’s also about a philosophical outlook of using tax dollars for private redevelopment,” said Alderman Richard Patton.
Klahr said the endeavor would have deployed a sales tax on people using the facility, and would not have been a business tax.