The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen on Oct. 8 unanimously agreed to terminate the 10100 West Watson Road Community Improvement District (CID), which was formed at the request of Johnny Mac’s Sporting Goods in 2015.
The district consisted solely of the Johnny Mac’s property, and allowed the retailer to collect an additional one-percent sales tax to fund more than $400,000 in renovations to keep the site viable.
The store closed its doors in February after 50 years in business, and the property is being purchased by Jim Keras Automotive Group, which plans to put a Subaru dealership on the site.