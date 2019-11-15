Two years of work by consulting firm Houseal-Lavigne and several months of discussion by city staff and the planning and zoning commission were brushed aside in less than an hour by Sunset Hills’ elected officials at their Nov. 12 special meeting.
Aldermen voted overwhelmingly to retain the city’s six single-family residential zones rather than downsize them to four as recommended.
On a voice vote with no audible nays, the board directed H-L’s John Houseal to essentially return to the drawing board with his firm’s rewrite of the city zoning code and map, dismissing an October recommendation of approval by planning and zoning. The special meeting was the first occasion the board of aldermen has had to express its opinion on the code revision, which began with a public survey in 2017 followed by numerous meetings and drafts.
The apparent consensus is that portions of the zoning code draft dealing with commercial and industrial areas are a welcome change. But the board bowed to a vocal and sometimes angry segment of the community that objected to changing the maximum square footage in the R-2 residential zone to 15,000 from 20,000.
“What I’ve heard is a lot of concern about changing the R-2 to allow smaller lots,” said Mayor Pat Fribis.
Houseal tried to assure the board that the four residential zoning classes he and his staff have established in the draft reflect actual land uses in the city.
“This is not a development-seeking venture. It is an attempt to eliminate non-conformities, which will help property owners when they want to make an addition to their property or some other change without going through a tedious process. This will reflect, not change, existing neighborhoods,” he said.
Houseal said fears expressed by some residents that the revised residential zones would allow and encourage property owners to build multiple units on the smaller lots was baseless because in almost every case, a property would have to be double its existing size to qualify for subdivision.
“This code will not perpetuate a firestorm of redevelopment. It simply would make no sense, your community is essentially built out,” he said.
Alderman Mark Colombo said he could likely get six votes for keeping R-2 at 20,000 square feet and leaving the remainder of the proposed residential zones as presented, although he later supported the idea of retaining all six current residential zones.
“Why not simply leave the six residential zones as they are?” said Alderman Dee Baebler, whose view eventually held sway.
Alderman Steve Bersche was the only voice in favor of the entire code rewrite as presented.
“It sounds to me like instead of opening up Pandora’s Box, this would be slamming it shut,” he said.
Bersche said Houseal’s proposed changes to residential zoning actually give city officials a higher level of oversight.
Houseal, while defending his proposal, said it is more important that city officials and citizens are comfortable with the code.
“If it makes you feel better — and that is not an insignificant factor — then we will change it back,” he said.
Colombo said scrapping the new residential zoning “would relieve a lot of anxiety, at any rate.”
Planned developments, which allow a developer or property owner to negotiate how acreage will be developed, will remain in the proposed code rewrite. The city’s nine existing planned development (PDs) zones, however, will be scrapped and overwritten by other zoning.
The code and map must now be resubmitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which recommended H-L’s plan after a three-hour public hearing. It is expected now the code won’t be voted on by the board until next year.