The mother of a 16-year-old Bayless High School student is desperate for answers and asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed her son outside a South County home last week.
Robert “RJ” Dorsey Jr. died after being shot the night of July 10 in the 800 block of Vegas Drive, located in South St. Louis County between Interstate 55 and Lemay Ferry Road.
Family members said just before Dorsey was shot, a gray car pulled up in front of his grandmother’s residence where he and his mother, Bria Dorsey, and two of his siblings were living.
When police arrived at the home, they found the teen suffering from one apparent gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after arriving.
Police have not made any arrests in the case and are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect. Bria Dorsey is desperately seeking information from anyone who might know her son’s friends, who may have been in the gray car the night he was shot or anyone who might know who killed him.
“We need to catch the murderer. He needs to be behind bars. This was an injustice beyond words,” Bria Dorsey wrote in her Facebook plea for help in finding her son’s killer. “If anyone knows anything about RJ’s friends, let me know. Anyone that has videos and pictures and screen-shotted convos, please let me have them. I need everything I can (find) of him.”
RJ Dorsey’s father, Robert Dorsey, and his wife Cassidy Dorsey, said they also hope someone will come forward with details that lead to an arrest.
At 6-foot-6, RJ Dorsey was a standout on the Bayless High School basketball team, his family said. He was also a longtime football and baseball player for various teams. He would have been a junior this year at Bayless, and had just turned 16 on July 5.
“He was really into basketball and that’s what kept him going forward,” Cassidy Dorsey said on behalf of her husband. “He was also very funny. He made people laugh.”
Bria Dorsey described her son as a “gentle, sweet soul.”
“He’s my super star,” she told the Times. “He counseled me and gave me advice, and all of his friends loved him. RJ was every part of my life. No one had a stronger bond with their son. My life is gone.”
Bria Dorsey said her son was a volunteer at Faith Church, where she works as a videographer. The church has locations in Sunset Hills and Earth City.
“He loved Faith Church,” she said. “He was the biggest helper around. He is a world changer.”
Faith Church released a statement offering condolences to the family, and said RJ will be remembered by his church family as kind hearted, gentle and humble.
“He volunteered in many departments with a heart for helping people. He loved helping and he loved people. Our hearts and prayers are with his family and all of those affected by this tragedy,” the statement said.
RJ Dorsey’s family hopes anyone with information about his death will reach out to police at 636-529-8219 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
His parents also welcome anyone with information to contact them after going to police. Bria Dorsey can be reached via Facebook and Robert Dorsey can be contacted via email at robertdorsey314@icloud.com.