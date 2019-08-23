Lindbergh Schools ranks in the top 10 of all Missouri public school districts for academic excellence and quality of teachers, according to Niche’s 2020 rankings.
The district scored an A+ overall rating, based on Niche’s compilation of statistics and opinions from students and parents.
Lindbergh’s schools also received top marks, with all K-12 buildings earning an A overall rating.
“Lindbergh’s high-quality educational experience for all students is propelled by strong community support, and a team of excellent teachers, support staff and administrators,” said Superintendent Dr. Tony Lake. “Together, we can prepare every child for a successful future by delivering effective, innovative instruction and focusing on the development of collaboration, creativity, communication and critical-thinking skills.”
Dressel Elementary School has yet to be included in the Niche rankings.
Niche is a website that analyzes public data and reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards and profiles for schools, universities and neighborhoods.
Lindbergh’s Niche Rankings
• 9 of 453 – Best School Districts in Missouri
• 5 of 459 – Districts with the Best Teachers in Missouri
• 34 of 461 – Best Places to Teach in Missouri