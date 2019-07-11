The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in South County Wednesday night.
Police have not yet released the teen's identity, but said the incident occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, in the 800 block of Vegas Drive, which is located in a Bayless neighborhood.
Police responded to a residence there and found the teen suffering from one apparent gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after arriving.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 636-529-8219 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
