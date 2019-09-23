Sunset Hills Police reported a string of car enterings and thefts occurring in the evening before and early morning of Sept. 22.
Several vehicles were illegally entered on Woodfox Drive, Woodpark Drive, Maebern Terrace and Richview Drive between the hours of 10 p.m. Sept. 21 and 8 a.m Sept. 22. Nothing was reported stolen from these vehicles.
Additionally, a vehicle was entered on Kathy Court between 1:45 - 2 a.m. on Sept. 22. As officers arrived, a red hatchback fled the area. No further description is available.
During the same time frame, a vehicle was reported entered on Twillwood Drive. Nothing was reported taken.
A 2012 silver Kia Optima was stolen from the 500 block of Rotherwood Court. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were inside.
As all of these incidents have occurred between evening and early morning, Sunset Hills Police recommend that those leaving their homes in the early morning remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police department.
The police also recommend establishing a nightly routine, leaving outside nights on at night, removing all valuable from vehicles (including car keys and fobs), and locking vehicles even when parked in the garage.
Report all vehicle enterings, even if nothing was stolen, to the Sunset Hills Police Department, 314-849-4400.