Police are searching for the suspects whole stole a car from a Sunset Hills home early Friday morning.
A 2016 black Acura MDX was stolen between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, from the garage of a home in the 12500 block of Grandview Forest Drive, police said.
The four suspects, all black males believed to be in their 20’s, gained access to the garage by taking a garage door opener from inside an unlocked vehicle in the victim’s driveway, Sunset Hills Police Sgt. Robbie Hagen said.
The victim’s home security camera shows two of the suspect in possession of handguns at the time of the crime. Police said no one was injured, and the victim was not aware of the burglary and theft until after it occurred.
Several other vehicles in the neighborhood were also rifled through, but nothing else was taken, according to Hagen.
Police implored residents to remove all valuables from their vehicles – keys, key fobs, garage door openers, purses, wallets and firearms – and lock vehicles every night, even when they are parked in the garage.
Police offered the following description of the suspects:
• Suspect 1 – black male, 20 to 30 years old of, wearing a dark colored baseball cap, blue jacket, blue jeans and dark colored shoes
• Suspect 2 – black male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a blue hooded jacket, possibly a white shirt underneath the jacket, dark colored pants and red shoes
• Suspect 3 – black male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a blue hooded jacket, dark pants and dark colored shoes
• Suspect 4 – black male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a brown-billed dark colored baseball hat, blue hooded jacket, dark pants and dark colored shoes, and something light colored hanging from his neck
Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to call the Sunset Hills Police Department at 314-849-4400 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).