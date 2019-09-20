The Kutis family has again increased the reward for any information leading to an arrest of the suspect responsible for setting fire to the family’s funeral home in South County earlier this year.
The family is now offering $20,000, which is in addition to the reward offered by CrimeStoppers, which can be up to $1,000. Investigators have determined the March 22 fire at the funeral home was set intentionally.
The fire broke out sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. at Kutis’ location at 5255 Lemay Ferry Road. Anyone who may have been in the area on the morning of March 22, 2019, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477). All tips are anonymous.
Firefighters discovered two “fire-producing devices” on the roof of the funeral home. Kutis Funeral Home President Tom Kutis III said additional fire-producing devices that did not ignite were located, but that he couldn’t elaborate due to the ongoing investigation.
An overnight employee at the funeral home was working in an office on the main floor when the fire broke out on the roof of the building, according to Kutis. The employee was evacuated safely.
Kutis said there were two bodies being prepared for upcoming funerals in the basement of the building, but they were not affected by the fire, which caused the most damage to the roof.He hopes police can find those who are responsible for the fire.
“It’s not only about the damage they caused, but the fact that they very well could have taken a life,” he said.
In addition to Kutis’ South County location, the funeral home also has locations in Affton and the city of St. Louis.