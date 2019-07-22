Authorities suspect foul play in the death of a 2016 Lindbergh High School graduate who was found dead over the weekend in Mississippi near where she attended college.
The body of Alexandria “Ally” Kostial was found on Saturday, July 20, in Harmontown, Mississippi, about 20 miles from the campus of the University of Mississippi, better known as Ole Miss. Kostial’s family said she had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes there. The campus is located in Oxford, Mississippi.
Authorities in Lafayette County where the crime occurred have not said how she died or why foul play is suspected.
Ally Kostial’s father, Keith Kostial, took to Facebook to inform family and friends of his daughter’s death.
“Saturday afternoon we were visited by the Sunset Hills, Missouri, police who communicated to us that our beautiful dear Alexandria (Ally) Kostial was the victim of a homicide. As of now, it is believed the crime happened in Lafayette County, Mississippi. She was a 2016 Lindbergh High School graduate. She was only 21. Investigations are ongoing.”
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, University of Mississippi police and Oxford police are investigating the homicide.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.