Police are searching for two suspects following a carjacking and shooting early Monday morning in Fenton that injured two people, one critically.
The incident happened at about 3:45 a.m. on July 29 outside the Phillips 66 at Gravois Bluffs and Highway 141 when the two suspects and two victims met in front of the gas station, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
The four then went behind the gas station and shots rang out, Sgt. Benjamin Granda said. One of the suspects then fled the scene in a white Nissan belonging to one of the victims. The other suspect who was driving a dark colored car the suspects arrived at the scene in, also fled. Police said the incident does not appear to be random.
About 10 minutes later, police found the Nissan abandoned near the intersection of Highway 30 and West Watson Road. The suspect had fled on foot into Mini Ha Ha Park at 801 Old Gravois Road, Granda said.
Police set up a perimeter around the park, but attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful. The suspect is described as a black man with long dreadlocks who was wearing a maroon shirt at the time of the incident. Police do not have a description of the second suspect who was driving the other car.
Granda said the male gunshot victim is in critical condition, and the female gunshot victim is in stable condition.
The Sunset Hills Police Department, Kirkwood Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in responding to the incident. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
