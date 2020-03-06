SSM Health Weight Management Services has joined the SSM Health St. Clare Hospital campus. Located on the Fenton campus in the St. Francis building in Suite 300, this new location offers surgical options that can be tailored to fit a variety of weight-loss goals.
Not only did the doors to the new location open last week, but the team, led by Dr. Andrea Schwoerer, performed its first ever bariatric surgery on the St. Clare campus. The bariatric surgeons at SSM Health have performed more than 4,000 life changing surgeries and this new location is happy to bring these services right to your back yard.
“We are very excited to introduce our SSM Health Weight Management Service, including bariatric surgery, to the St. Clare ministry. This is a tremendous addition to the full complement of services already provided at St Clare,” said Tina Garrison, President of SSM Health St. Clare Hospital.