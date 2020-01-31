Crestwood Fire Chief Lou Hecht showed three types of firefighter kits that are broadly available across the industry to the city’s aldermen at the Jan. 28 board meeting.
Hecht said the gear varies by a normal fit, athletic cut or the amount of elasticity in the shells of the jackets, and that all are certified for thermal protection and injury resistance.
Aldermen Scott Shipley tried on each of the jackets to get a sense of mobility differences and the extra weight the gear adds.
Costs per firefighter kit, which includes a jacket, pants and gloves, ranges from $2,100 to $3,500. Hecht said the gear is retired after two years of use.
In general, firefighter suits are designed to withstand up to 1,000-degree heat, having been constructed from fire resistant fabrics. Certified gear consists of three layers of materials: an outer shell, a moisture barrier and a thermal liner. Another term for the suits is bunker gear.