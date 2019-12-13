Firefighter Ryan Heffernan took his oath to join the Crestwood Fire Department on Nov. 26.
Heffernan is a fully certified firefighter/paramedic who previously worked in the St. Charles Ambulance District and Lincoln Ambulance District. He also volunteered with the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District. Crestwood Fire Chief Lou Hecht said it was Heffernan’s first full-time firefighter/paramedic position.
Crestwood resident and retired Crestwood Fire Department captain Mike Merlotti was appointed by city aldermen on Nov. 26 to serve on the city’s fire board. He served the fire department from 1978 to 2008. He also is a U.S. Navy veteran.
City Clerk Earns New Certification
Crestwood City Clerk Helen Ingold was awarded a certificate for attaining her Continuing Missouri Registered City Clerk designation, which is the second of four certification levels offered by the Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association.
Ingold serves as vice-president/president elect for the Eastern Division of MOCCFOA. She’s also
Region 7 director for the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
“Helen’s been a mentor to many clerks by sharing her knowledge, wisdom and experience to help other clerks,” said Nancy Sulin, assistant city clerk for Wentzville.