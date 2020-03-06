Six businesses recently received new Fenton occupancy permits in Fenton. Those businesses are:
Club Fitness, 751 Gravois Bluff Blvd.; Gao Oasis, LLC, 630 Gravois Bluffs Road; Bowtie Premium Provisions, 519 S. Rudder Road (Unit D); Giuseppe’s/GCater, LLC, 972 S. Highway Dr.; Closet Factory, 1581 Fenpark Dr.; and Everstream Solutions, LLC, 739 Merus Court.
Forms On City Website
Eight forms routinely used by Fenton residents are now available on the city’s website. The forms are:
Board of Interest, Request for Public Records, Code Violation/Complaint, Citizen’s Police Enforcement Request, Vacation Inspection Request with Police, Trash/Recycle Cart Replacement, Trash Service Complaint, and Public Works “Fix It” Request.
Alderman’s Father Seeks Office
At the Feb. 27 city board meeting, Fenton Mayor Bob Brasses acknowledged a letter received from a resident concerned about the legality of Warren Wisbrock running for Ward 1 in the April 7 election. Warren Wisbrock’s son, Brian Wisbrock, already serves as an alderman in Ward 2.
Fenton attorney Erin Seele said no law prohibits family members from serving together as aldermanic board members.
“An election is the people’s will, it’s up to the people. They get to choose who they want to represent them,” said Seele. “Nepotism is about hiring or firing relatives, so it has no bearing in this situation. If residents do or don’t have an issue with this, the ballots will show it.”
2020 Tax Rate
Fenton aldermen once again established the 2020 municipal tax rate at “no cents for each $100 for all real and personal property” at its Feb. 27 board meeting. This step eliminates the collection of taxes on personal property, residential or commercial real estate. The city’s residents still pay St. Louis County taxes on their properties.
In Other Fenton News
• enton city staffers received active shooter training by the St. Louis County Police Department on Feb. 18.
• arks and Recreation Department staff, as well as Fenton board members, agree about awarding Heroes Memorial bricks in lieu of plaques to show appreciation of service to city volunteers.
• enton public works personnel began work on the box culvert clean-out project along Yarnell Creek.
• iverChase Recreation Center staffers will host the Fenton Pokerfest 5K Run/Walk at the Fenton City Park on March 7 at 10 a.m.