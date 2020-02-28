The Affton School District Board of Education on Feb. 18 approved the hiring of David Gillean as assistant principal for Affton High School for the 2020-2021 school year.
Gillean has served as an assistant principal for Effingham High School in Effingham, Illinois, since 2018, and as an assistant principal substitute, night school curriculum coordinator, and Project Success coordinator at Alton High School in Illinois for six years prior.
“I am thrilled to join the great staff at Affton High School. I look forward to my role as assistant principal in a district that is focused on achievement and high expectations for all students,” said Gillean.
In addition to his administrative experience, Gillean served as a special education teacher for 10 years at Alton High School. Before moving to Illinois, Gillean lived in Alaska for 11 years. He and his wife have three boys.
Tim Luecke, current assistant principal, will serve as director of St. Louis Centers for Advanced Professional Studies.