Looking for an outdoor adventure? Ellington, Missouri boasts an abundance of nature’s beautiful natural attractions and is a great way to experience the outdoors this fall. The small town is located 125 miles south of St. Louis at Missouri Scenic Highway 21 and Scenic Highway 106.
A part of the Ozarks Foothills Region, Piedmont is named for its geographic placement at the foot of Clark’s Mountain, a 1,424-foot summit about two miles north of the town.
Southeast of Ellington is Clearwater Lake that is fed by the pristine Black River and several springs. The lake offers miles of unspoiled shoreline, bluffs and superb water recreation with boating, swimming, water skiing, camping, picnicking, sightseeing, hunting or fishing.
Piedmont is also a great place to experience the popular Clearwater Lake. Piedmont is a short distance from Sam A. Baker State Park, Wappapello Lake and the St. Francis and Black Rivers.
Some of the most exquisite scenery in Missouri can be found along the Black River. Located just east of Ellington on K Highway is the lower Black River Access. Large gravel bars are perfect for swimming, wading, picnicking, canoeing and float trips. Services are available for partial or full day canoe, raft or tube rentals.
The Ellington Chamber of Commerce offers UTV ride events in the fall. Visit the Ellington Chamber of Commerce/Facebook or www.ellingtonmo.com for more information.
Hiking adventures are bountiful in the area with the Ozark Trail system, which offers 392 miles of trail. The Current River section is 29.2 miles of moderately trafficked point-to-point trails located west of Ellington. The trail features many unique sites and an expansive view of the Ozarks. Some believe it is the most scenic trail in Missouri.
Ellington has much more to offer, such as the Reynolds County Museum, Rocky Falls, Klepzig Mill, the Shut-Ins, extensive horseback riding areas and ATV and motorcycle riding options. Visit www.ellingtonmo.com for more information.