After the inaugural season of its second century, which welcomed more than 350,000 theatregoers, The Muny recently announced its seven-show lineup for its 102nd Season.
“Our 2020 season continues the tradition of ‘something for everyone’ in St. Louis,” said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “These shows offer incredible variety, beauty, fun and drama, and we’ll create with the fullness and power of our amazing new stage.”
Ushering in the 2020 season is Kander and Ebb’s six-time Tony Award-winning “Chicago” (June 15-21). Flying from the Windy City to Cherry Tree Lane, the season continues with the Tony, Olivier and Drama Desk Award-winning family favorite, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” (June 24-July 2).
Continuing the season are two Muny premieres: Stephen Sondheim’s musical masterpiece “Sweeney Todd” (July 6-12) and Broadway’s longest running musical revue, “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” (July 14-20), set in St. Louis’ historic Gaslight Square.
From Gaslight Square to the hills of Forest Park, “The Sound of Music” (July 23-29) makes its high-spirited return after a decade. Next, audiences will head to Miami for the Midwestern regional premiere of the international sensation “On Your Feet!” (Aug. 1-7). Closing out the season is the Golden Age Muny favorite, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (Aug. 10-16).
New subscriptions are on sale and single tickets will be available beginning May 11. Muny gift cards for the 102nd season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office.