The Ms. Missouri Senior America Pageant is seeking contestants for auditions to be held March 17. The Pageant invites all women of 60 years or greater to audition. The pageant will be held July 12.
Nancy Wilkinson, who owns Central West End Chiropractic, was selected as the 2019 Ms. Missouri Senior America.
In the pageant, contestants will:
•Recite a 35-second personal philosophy of life.
•Be interviewed by a panel of professional judges.
•Model an age-appropriate evening gown.
•Perform a 2-minute talent presentation.
A queen will be crowned, as well as a 1st and 2nd runner-up selected. After the pageant, all participants are invited to become members of the Missouri Pageant Alumnae Club (aka, Missouri Cameo Club), a non-profit, charitable organization, which is dedicated to enriching the lives of all seniors by performing showcases at senior facilities throughout the St. Louis metro area.
For more information, please contact Susan Pellegrino at msmosenior@gmail.com, 314-640-5789, or www.MsMissouriSenior.org.