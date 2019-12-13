Sunset Hills resident Enid Chandler Barnes is used to selflessly championing Crestwood’s historic Sappington House, not shining a light on her own volunteerism.
But Crestwood aldermen reversed that focus at a Dec. 10 board meeting to present Barnes with a city proclamation for her lifelong commitment to civic engagement and dedication to the local community.
Keeping history alive is what Barnes is all about. The Joseph Sappington House was built around 1816, and is on the National Register of Historic Places. She’s been one of its steadfast stewards for more than half of her own life.
Known to many as “Mrs. Sappington,” Barnes was recognized by Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie in honor of her service and dedication as a Sappington House volunteer for 46 years. She told Mabie her years of serving “have been a delight.”
She’s devoted time to serving in many roles for the Sappington House, including president and vice president of its Foundation. She also was a museum coordinator during which time she compiled the docent bible still in use today.
Barnes has been an ambassador of the Sappington House where she served as an interpreter and museum guide for many generations of fourth graders studying Missouri history, as well as high school students studying archaeology, University of Missouri-St. Louis museum studies’ graduate students, and tourist of all ages.
Additionally, she’s been a generous contributor and fundraiser for the House through her involvement in producing a cookbook to sell. She’s also helped with many special events, including trivia nights, ice cream socials, big band concerts, and the Historic Sappington House 50th Anniversary in 2016.
Related to her leadership at the Sappington House, Barnes also was the recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution National Historic Preservation Award in 2005 and in 2017, and the National Women in American History Award in 2017. These types of awards state it is “obvious that her accomplishments have preserved and enriched the heritage of her community.”
The historic house at 1015 Sappington Road was restored in 1966. The original Sappington family members came to Missouri from Maryland, passing through Kentucky and joining the band of pioneers who accompanied the famous frontiersman Daniel Boone to the Show-Me state.
The house can be seen by appointment or during special occasions, and is furnished with antiques created before 1835 – many of which were set in their places by the loving hands of Barnes.