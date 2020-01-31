The Crestwood-Sunset Hills Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards, auction and gala banquet on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the LiUNA Event Center, 4532 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills.
Tickets to the event are $65, and registration can be made on the chamber’s website: ourchamber.com. The deadline to register is Feb. 5.
Chamber New Member of the Year
The chamber will present April Gamache of America’s Incredible Pizza, 5254 Lindbergh Blvd. in South County, with the 2019 Chamber New Member of the Year award.
Gamache was raised in Arnold, Missouri, and began working for America’s Incredible Pizza seven years ago. She started as a cashier and worked her way up the company ladder. She was the party manager for five years, assistant director of customer service for one year, and was then promoted to her current position of director of group experience.
Gamache has a passion for customer service, saying the key is to get customers to think, “Wow, I love doing business with them and I want to tell others about the great experience.” She finds it rewarding when a child comes up to her, hugs her, and says how much fun he or she is having.
Gamache immediately jumped into chamber activities by attending all the luncheons and participating in all events she could. She said she has made many great friends and she loves to meet new people through networking.
Community Improvement Award
A. J. Borzillo Inc. will receive the Community Improvement Award for 2019 for the new retail center constructed at the former Gianino’s Restaurant location, 3735 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills.
Borzillo tore down the existing old structure and turned the property into a beautiful new building. Completed in February 2019, the 2,800-square-foot building is occupied by Divine Boutique MedSpa and Clementines Boutique.
A. J. Borzillo, working in both residential and commercial construction, was founded by Al and Nancy Borzillo in 1964. Mike Borzillo became president of A. J. Borzillo 23 years ago. As a child, he remembers visiting construction sites with his father. By age 16, he was working in the family business.
Mike Borzillo said he visits and oversees every job his company takes on, dealing directly with every customer and overseeing every crew.
Chamber Business of the Year - Scott Credit Union
Scott Credit Union is a full-service, financial cooperative. When someone opens an account at the credit union, they become a member and an owner. Because of its structure, Scott Credit Union has given $12 million back to members through a bonus dividend and loan interest rebate over the past 12 years.
Scott Credit Union has 17 St. Louis and Illinois area locations, including the Crestwood location at 9792 Watson Road. The credit union’s home office is in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Chamber Member of the Year
Charles Lucier with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, 9860 Watson Road in Crestwood, is the chamber’s Member of the Year for 2019.
Born in Rochester, New York, Lucier moved to St. Louis with his family in 1961. After a career in the telephone industry, Lucier moved from Dallas back home to St. Louis where he pursued a new career in the blood banking industry. He has been with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center for 15 years.
Lucier has been married to his high school sweetheart, Margaret, for 42 years. They have five children and six grandchildren.
On his return to St. Louis, Lucier became active in the Crestwood-Sunset Hills Area Chamber of Commerce, eventually being elected to the board, and subsequently becoming president. Since handing off presidential duties, he has taken on the role of treasurer of the chamber. He has devoted many hours keeping the finances of the chamber on the straight and narrow.
Lucier is also active in the community as a member of CERT, the Community Emergency Response Team, in Crestwood, and coordinates blood drives at his church on a volunteer basis.
Crestwood – Sunset Hills Kiwanis Bernard J. Fidler Award
In 2019 “Sunday Night Lights” celebrated its 10th year of serving children in the St. Louis community and beyond. Sunday Night Lights is an annual event that unites the community to show love and support to children who are battling cancer and other serious childhood diseases.
Lori Krueger was one of the organizers of that first event and has continued as an ardent supporter to this day. As president of the Sunday Night Lights executive board, Krueger leads a team of volunteers who plan a night under the stadium lights on the Lindbergh High School football field.
Young heroes are paired with Lindbergh High School buddies on the football team, marching band, cheer squad and dance team. They eat a meal together, play games in the pregame carnival, and finally participate in a real football game experience as they are cheered on by a full stadium of fans and supporters.
In addition to her work with Sunday Night Lights, Krueger has also served as president of the Kennerly School Parent/Teacher Partnership, organized the fifth grade camp fundraiser, developed and chaired the Kennerly School Variety Show from 2001-2007, and was honored as a Lindbergh Leaders award recipient.
Rotary Club of Crestwood-Sunset Hills Paul Harris Fellowship Award
Adam Schmitz is the recipient of this year’s Paul Harris Fellowship Award. The Crestwood-Sunset Hills Area Chamber had yet to receive information on Schmitz as the Times went to press.
Information on award recipients courtesy of the Crestwood-Sunset Hills Area Chamber of Commerce.