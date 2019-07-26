Pedestrians who use the bridge over Interstate 55 just north of Reavis Barracks Road will need to choose an alternate route. MoDOT will close the bridge due to concerns about the bridge’s condition.
At this time, MoDOT officials report that there are no plans to replace the bridge. Recent studies have shown that the bridge has minimal daily traffic. The department will continue to monitor the bridge and will determine an appropriate time to remove it as part of other work along I-55.
MoDOT reports that there is no concern about the safety of vehicles driving under the bridge.
An alternate route for pedestrians who may have used the bridge is to use Reavis Barracks and Union.
People with questions or concerns about the closure should contact the department at 1-888-ASK-MODOT.