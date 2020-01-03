In two months, local and state voters will face a full ballot of primary candidates for the Nov. 3 race for U.S. President. Democrats will have the largest field from which to choose in the March 10 primary.
Among the Democratic candidates are: Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, John K. Delaney, Julián Castro, Deval Patrick, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennet and Michael Bloomberg.
If that’s not enough Democrats for you, there are a host of lesser-known candidates on the lengthy Show-Me-State ballot, including William C. “Bill” Haas of St. Louis.
On the GOP side on March 10 are: Donald J. Trump, Bob Ely, Bill Weld, Joe Walsh and Matthew John Matern.
Libertarian, Green and members of the Constitution parties have a place on the March 10 ballot. Candidates for the Greens are Howie Hawkins, Dario Hunter and David Rolde. Constitution candidates are Don J. Grundmann and Don Blankenship. The Libertarian candidate is Jacob Hornberger.
Missouri used to hold caucuses that were scheduled later in the primary cycle. Now, state voters will go to the polls for the presidential primary one week after Super Tuesday when 15 jurisdictions hold their primary elections. Among those state are: North Carolina, California, Virginia and Texas.
Republicans are fortunate to have a choice in the presidential primary on their portion of the ballot. Some state election officials have blocked names other than Donald J. Trump to appear on the primary ballot.
Several election analysts predict the party presidential nominees will be decided after Super Tuesday and the March 10 contest that includes Missouri. Others predict a brokered convention for Democrats with so many candidates on the ballot, if no one breaks out from he pack in the March elections.
Election Open House
St. Louis County has updated its voting equipment for the 2020 elections with the result that all ballots will be cast on paper and the familiar touch screens of the past have been eliminated.
In a perfect show of bipartisanship, Democrat Eric Fey and Republican Rick Stream, the county’s election directors, have both invited the public to an open house on Tuesday, Jan. 7, to view the new election equipment and to cast a ballot in a mock election.
The open house is slated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 7, at 725 Northwest Plaza Drive in St. Ann. Attendees are asked to enter the election facility through the Training Entrance on Northwest Plaza Drive.
Attendees also are asked to RSVP for the voting demonstration open house by calling 314-615-1851 or by registering at: stlouiscovotes@stlouisco.com.
County’s Paper Ballots
In September the St. Louis County Elections Board signed a $6.9 million contract with Hart InterCivic to provide new voting machines and software that operates a paper ballot system. The price tag was about $3 million less than the county paid for its old voting system, which has come under criticism.
Member of Missouri’s Coalition for Transparent and Secure Elections, a nonpartisan group that fights the use of electronic election ballots, have been especially critical of the old electronic touch screen voting machines.
Frieda Keough of Kirkwood and Cynthia Richards of St. Louis County are both members of the coalition. They told state lawmakers about a conference for computer hackers who had access to 30 different electronic voting machines used in the U.S. They were reportedly able to hack into every one of them.
“Computer security professionals have shown for many years how easy it is to hack into these old machines,” said Keough. “I’ve gone to the legislature for years now, and it looks like after the Russia thing in 2016 they are listening to us.”
Keough cited Rebecca Muri, a computer forensics expert and president of Notable Software, who said, “paper is somehow seen as an old technology. But the great thing about it is that it is tangible. You can’t audit an electron.”
The paper ballot method should address some of the county’s past election day difficulties. It will allow ballots to be printed “on demand” at polling places. This will make it easier for polling sites to avoid running out of ballots or giving out the wrong ballots to voters — major snafus in recent years.
A system using paper ballots does require fewer machines and therefore is less expensive. The new voting system replaces machines that were 13 years old and a dated software system that critics saw as insecure.
Using Ballot-on-Demand
The St. Louis County Elections Board recently released instructions for voters on use of the paper ballot-on-demand system, which it describes as a five-step process. The instructions are in preparation for the March 10 vote:
First, voters walk into a polling place, and show a poll worker identification, then receive the ballot from a poll worker and proceed to the voting booth.
Second, using a blue or black pen, the voters fills in the box to the left of the choice of candidate or issue.
Third, in the case of wanting to vote for a write-in candidate, the voter fills in the box completely next to the words “Write-In” and writes the candidate’s name on the line provided.
Fourth, if a voter makes a mistake, the voter asks an election officer for a new ballot. (The old ballot will be voided).
Fifth, and finally, the voter deposits the ballot in a ballot box to cast the vote.