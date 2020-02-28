A teacher who loved her students and wanted to help them understand what was happening during her cancer treatment has left one last “lesson plan” for children.
First-grade teacher Kelly Friend lost her fight with cancer in 2014, but family and friends have made her mission of turning her hardship into something positive to help students a reality.
The result is a recently published book called “Miss Friend on Sunshine Drive.” Described by others as joyful, loving and caring, Miss Friend was true to her name, and she actually lived on Sunshine Drive in South St. Louis — also very appropriate for the teacher who was never without a smile.
Friend, who taught at Ross Elementary in the Parkway School District, was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 27. As Friend faced the effects of chemotherapy, she was most concerned not about herself, but about her students and the impact her changing health would have on them.
Friend wanted a way to help them understand what was happening to her body, and that they didn’t have to be afraid even though she might look different. She wanted them to understand that even though her hair was falling out, she was still the same Miss Friend. She also wanted to help them understand why she might sometimes have to stay home from school if she was tired and needed to rest.
But when she went looking for age-appropriate books to help explain that to her students, she couldn’t find one.
“I had a stack of books about cancer and several dealing with death, but she didn’t want that,” said Carol Austerman of Fenton, who was the counselor at Ross Elementary School at the time. “She wanted something that would help the children understand what the changes were about and that even if she didn’t look the same, she was still the same joyful teacher on the inside. When we couldn’t find anything that fit, Kelly said, ‘I’m going to do it.’”
So in true “Friend” fashion, the first-grade teacher made it her mission to produce a simple, informative and comforting book to help young children understand the complex issues surrounding cancer. She then began a collaboration with friends and family to write and illustrate “Miss Friend on Sunshine Drive.” She enlisted friend and fellow teacher Denise Ford to author the book, and asked her mom to illustrate it.
“I would always tell her she was like a walking storybook character – Miss Friend on Sunshine Drive – the title for a book was already there,” said Ford, who was the gifted specialist at Ross Elementary School in Parkway at the time, and is now the gifted specialist at North Kirkwood Middle School in Kirkwood.
The first version of it was a short spiral-bound “book” that Ford put together as a surprise for a fundraiser in Friend’s honor when she was undergoing treatment in the spring of 2014. It told the story of Friend’s ability to appreciate the little things, and how much she loved her students and being a teacher.
“She loved it, but she called me the next day and said, ‘I need you to tell the rest of the story,’” Ford said, noting that included an age-appropriate explanation of cancer and the effects it can have.
Taking in all of the notes from Friend, Ford finished writing the book. The pages of “Miss Friend on Sunshine Drive” are filled with the simple explanations Friend was seeking for her students, and bright, cheerful illustrations that give a personal nod to her on each page.
“The yellow car that you see in that book, that was really the car she drove,” Austerman said, noting a peacock feather is also hidden on every page, which mimics Friend’s tattoo of the image that became a symbol of strength for her during treatment.
But just a few months later, Friend died on Sept. 1, 2014. She was 29. Her friends and family needed time to grieve, but they never lost sight of the book.
A Kickstarter campaign in the fall of 2019 raised more than $15,000, allowing a team of six of her closest friends and family to finish the book and get it published. Thanks to the team’s hard work and the financial support from Kickstarter donors, 1,500 copies of “Miss Friend on Sunshine Drive” have been printed and are now being distributed. It’s only fitting that the first place to have them is in the classroom at Ross Elementary where Friend taught.
“It was amazing,” Austerman said of the day she got to deliver the books. “After this many years, here it is ... we are so thrilled.”
Chris Friend said although it’s not been an easy journey, illustrating her daughter’s book has been fulfilling.
“Talking with people throughout this process and hearing all the ways Kelly inspired everyone around her has helped my own healing,” she said. “This was done out of love for Kelly’s students and what has come out of it are wonderful memories of her. I miss her more each day.”
Friend’s legacy will live on through the book.
“It’s Kelly’s final lesson plan that will go on forever,” Ford said.
Spreading More Sunshine
Although “Miss Friend on Sunshine Drive” is available for purchase through Amazon and Archway Publishing, all proceeds go back to the purchase of more books to donate. The goal of this nonprofit endeavor is to make the book available to anyone in need of a resource to help a child who has a loved one with cancer.
“If someone needs this book or could benefit from reading it, we want them to have it,” Ford said. “Kelly affected so many lives, and we want to keep paying that forward.”
It was Friend’s dream to have the book in classrooms, counselors’ offices, school libraries and anywhere a child could have access to it. Her family and friends also plan to donate the book to cancer-related organizations, hospitals and treatment centers.
To request a copy of “Miss Friend on Sunshine Drive” or suggest a place where one might be needed or appreciated, email missfriendonsunshinedr@gmail.com.