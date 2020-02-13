Jennewein, Melissa (Nee Brown) Every day we miss your smile and that sweet voice of yours, especially today. God may have called you sooner than expected, but I know you’re watching over us. Loving fiancé, mom, sister. We love you and you left us too soon.
