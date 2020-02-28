Two of the 192 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries issued by the state of Missouri in late January are within the corporate limits of Sunset Hills. One appears pegged for a conspicuous spot that has been in the news for nearly five years.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, tasked with vetting the 1,100-plus applications for medical-marijuana businesses in the state, listed 3739 S. Lindbergh Blvd. and 10425 Watson Road among the successful applicants for permits.
Local response to the announcement may have been somewhat muted because the official spreadsheet from the state health department listed the two sites as being located in St. Louis, not Sunset Hills. Mayor Pat Fribis, who announced at the Feb. 11 board meeting that the locations had been approved for permits, suggested they were not identified as being in Sunset Hills. While nearby communities such as Fenton and Valley Park were identified, Fribis speculated that maybe Sunset Hills was not identified “because we do not have our own post office.”
One of the successful applicants is TC Applico LLC, which submitted 3739 S. Lindbergh Blvd., as its business address. That is the location owned by Jimmy John’s franchisee Steve Saladin, where he has been working at an off-and-on pace to build a drive-thru sandwich shop in addition to unspecified “retail space.”
Saladin did not respond to attempts by the Times to get his perspective on TC Applico’s success in gaining a permit. As City Attorney Robert Jones pointed out, applicants were not required to own or to secure the property that corresponds to the address on their application.
There appears to be a paucity of official information on TC Applico — as well as other out-of-state applicants who were awarded franchises. The Missouri House Special Committee on Government Oversight is currently weighing testimony from Missouri-based companies which contend the process by which applicants were evaluated was unfair. TC Applico was chosen for six dispensaries.
The other successful applicant for a Sunset Hills-based dispensary is QPS Missouri Holdings, which submitted 10425 Watson Road, the location of Treppler Auto Service, on its application.
QPS is an international company with an office in Springfield, Missouri. Its website states that the firm “offers a broad range of services to support drug development research and to design and conduct clinical studies.” The company was established in 1994. The owners of Treppler’s could not be reached for comment on the QPS permit.
Mayor Fribis said that so far, neither TC Applico or QPS Missouri Holdings has contacted the city or submitted any paperwork pursuant to starting a business.
The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance in December to regulate cannabis-related commerce. It adds dispensaries to the list of special uses within the commercial district, limits dispensaries to three, establishes a 500-foot distance between any dispensary and church, school or daycare center and outlines more than 20 specific stipulations involving security.