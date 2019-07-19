Free program to provide information on research, management efforts
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites St. Louis area residents to an open house to learn more about black bears in Missouri. The open house will take place Tuesday, July 30, 6 to 8 p.m., at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood.
Among the largest species of wildlife in the Show-Me-State, black bears are no longer confined to the remote Ozarks. Bear sightings are increasing around the St. Louis region as the population continues to grow. In May, a black bear found its way inside a school building in Eureka.
The open house event will provide information on MDC black bear research projects and management efforts, MDC’s draft black bear management plan, potential future hunting opportunities, and how to handle conflicts with nuisance bears. There is no fee to attend and no registration is required.
For more information, contact Michele Baumer at Michele.Baumer@mdc.mo.gov, or 573-522-4115 Ext. 3350.
Bear Hunting Season
New MDC research indicates an estimated 540 to 840 black bears in Missouri, up from the previous population estimate of 350 derived from a 2012 study. With this new information, MDC will begin developing details for a limited bear-hunting season as a method to help manage the population. To comment on MDC’s draft black-bear management plan and black bears in Missouri, visit www.mdc.mo.gov/bears.
About Black Bears
Out of the three species of bears that live in the U.S. – black bears, polar bears and grizzlies – the American black bear is the only species that resides in Missouri. The black bear is one of the largest and heaviest wild mammals in Missouri, some reaching up to 500 pounds.
These bears were nearly eliminated from unregulated killing in the late 1800s, as well as from habitat loss when Ozark forests were logged. However, a small number of native black bears survived. Reintroduction efforts in Arkansas also helped to increase their numbers in Missouri.