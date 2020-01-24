In Sunset Hills, Aldermen Ann McMunn (Ward 1) and Casey Wong (Ward 2) can look forward to returning to office without a challenge in April.
But Mayor Patricia Fribis and Aldermen Kurt Krueger and Thompson Price will have to defend their seats against new political aspirants on election day.
As reported by the South County Times on Jan. 17, John Stephens, a physician, engineer and member of the Sunset Hills Neighbors group and Facebook community, will be challenging Fribis.
Ward 4 Alderman Thompson Price will face challenger Drew Hrach.
Ward 3 will feature a three-candidate race. Cathy Friedmann, another Sunset Hills Neighbors member, and Randy Carrico have filed for the seat currently held by Alderman Kurt Krueger.
As late as Jan. 15, Krueger was saying he hadn’t decided whether he would seek his third term, but he did opt to toss his hat back in the ring.
The filing deadline for the April 7 municipal election is closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21.