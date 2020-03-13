A split opinion seems to have emerged concerning longtime Sunset Hills Alderman Dee Baebler.
Baebler’s supporters see her as a hard working official who takes great pains to keep her constituents informed about city business. Critics, however, say the five-term alderman for Ward 1 uses social media to stoke political discord.
Baebler, whose term does not expire this municipal election cycle, was on the hot seat at the Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen’s March 10 meeting.
It started when Alderman Thompson Price, who is seeking reelection in Ward 3, said Baebler has been “acting as self-approved spokesman for the city” and initiating news reports containing inaccurate information.
Thompson said Baebler’s comments — specifically the opposition to a tax abatement bill that she expressed during an interview on KMOX radio — should have been vetted by Mayor Pat Fribis, Aldermanic President Mark Colombo or City Administrator Eric Sterman.
“As a board, we must be cohesive,” Thompson said.
Mayor Fribis was next to fire at Baebler, describing a Facebook post on an invitation-only account of a Sunset Hills Neighbors group in which Baebler allegedly accused the mayor of keeping something to herself about the Winter Brothers development, and said Fribis and Winter Brothers are friends.
The mayor and members of the Winters family had taken a church trip together, but Fibris said she did not discuss business with them.
Formed last year, the Sunset Hills Neighbors group has been critical of the current administration and includes mayoral candidate John Stephens and Ward 3 alderman candidate Cathy Friedmann.
Winter Brothers, a construction materials company, plans to create an business park on property it has or plans to acquire between Gravois Road and the Meramec River. The plan, which has yet to be approved by the planning and zoning commission or the board of aldermen, has generated controversy because the city of Sunset Hills and the Army Corps of Engineers have approved grading work and dirt fill has been deposited at the site. Some fear the project will exacerbate seasonal flooding.
Fribis said she and the city have been transparent about the Winter Brothers plan and “all laws have been followed.” The mayor said she and the city deserve an apology.
Baebler said the Winter Brothers’ plan is “a big deal” that she intends to keep residents informed about. Her Facebook post regarding Winter Brothers stated in part that “the mayor who meets with city staff weekly knew and should have called a meeting, sent out an email, called on the phone, posted on her page, written in the newsletter, etc., to make affected businesses and residents aware the project was being discussed.”
Regarding Tapawingo’s streets, Baebler posted: “I heard from more than one source that certain people, who should know better, were walking around neighborhoods telling residents there is a conspiracy to have Tapawingo streets dedicated if they do not win the election — and that such dedication would bankrupt the city and can cost millions of dollars. This is untrue.”
The Tapawingo issue devolved into a comparison of how Tapawingo’s streets have been handled as opposed to those in the Grandview subdivision. The streets in Tapawingo, where Baebler resides, have yet to be dedicated to the city, whereas the streets in Grandview, where Mayor Fribis lives, are maintained by the city. City Engineer Bryson Baker, however, said there are other factors to be considered when comparing the two subdivisions.
There is nothing new about Baebler’s use of Facebook prompting controversy. As far back as 2014 when the mayor’s gavel was wielded by Mark Furrer — who tried to suggest Baebler’s use of her position as Ward 1 alderman on her Facebook account implied city sponsorship — Baebler has posted hundreds of comments and links concerning city issues. More than once, City Attorney Robert Jones has opined that her use of the medium does not cross any legal lines.
In January, the board adopted an ethics ordinance on a split vote after weeks of allusions to executive-session leaks on social media. Some aldermen hinted at, but stopped short of pointing at Baebler as the alleged leaker. At the time, Baebler voted against the ethics ordinance and called it the most unethical bill the board had voted on during her tenure. The ethics bill was not mentioned during the March 10 meeting.