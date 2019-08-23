It’s nice to see all the first-day-of-school pictures all over social media, but I had been feeling left out. One son lives in Chicago, and the other looked at me with “Don’t even, Mom” eyes when I followed him out to his car earlier this month with my iPhone.
Until Tuesday. That’s when I noticed Tom packing up to leave for another year of teaching history at St. Louis University High School. “Can I take your picture?”
“That’s the first time you’ve asked in 27 years,” he said.
“I know, but I need something for Facebook and Instagram.”
He eyed me suspiciously. As a teacher, he has wisely stayed away from social media. But he also knows he has a wife who might be a bit lost this first year without school calendars to synch or Twitter feeds to stalk.
And so I took a front-yard picture of a 57-year-old with a laptop and a backpack, in his “uniform” of Dockers and a dress shirt. He was leaving for his 53rd consecutive first day of school, starting in 1967, the year his mom sent him packing for Mrs. Lyttle’s kindergarten class at Horace Mann Elementary.
Eight years at Holy Family followed, then four years at SLUH, five years at Mizzou to get two degrees and then right back at his alma mater in the fall of 1985, in what was supposed to be a one-year job for a Jesuit who went on sabbatical. He’s still there, 34 years later, giving his heart and soul to a job that is more vocation than occupation. All teachers know that. So do their spouses.
When you’re married to a teacher, there are a few truths, such as the fact that you always have a supply of highlighters, loose-leaf paper, red pens and notebooks on hand.
When you’re married to a teacher, you’re used to waking up in the middle of the night with lights on in the house.
When you’re married to a teacher, you can’t go anywhere without running into someone they know — who will still address them by “Mr.” or “Mrs.”
When you’re married to a teacher, you listen patiently to the stories of day-to-day classes, meetings and assemblies, and nod at the humor of it all.
When you’re married to a teacher, you want to wallop those who think the profession is easy because there’s a three-month break each year.
When you’re married to a teacher, you don’t make a lot of money but you have a lot of friends, which makes you the richest people in town.
When you’re married to a teacher, you marvel at their enthusiasm on another first day — even after 34 of them.
“It’s going to be a good day to be at SLUH,” he said, getting into his car.