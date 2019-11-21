Lyles, Marcus “Mark” Albert, 102, passed away at Asbury Park Greenhouse on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1916 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of William Frank and Ruby Florence Grassmuck Lyles. Mark married the love of his life, Lorraine Virginia Nolle, on Nov. 22, 1957 in St. Louis. Together, they raised their son, Mark William.
Mark worked for Carter Carburetor and eventually started his own business with partner Robert Dickinson, Mid-Continent Steel/Fabricating and retired in 1982. After retiring, he and Lorraine enjoyed traveling throughout the world, meeting new people and helping out where they could. They loved spending time with their family, especially their two grandchildren.
Mark and Lorraine moved from the St. Louis area to Newton, Kansas on July 6, 2011. Lorraine died on Oct. 21, 2011.
Mark was very active in the Masonic organizations for over 75 years. He joined Perfection Chapter Demolay (1932), Master Counselor (1936), Chevalier Degree (1939), Scottish Rite 32nd Degree (1944), Reception Committee (1944-57), Dean LOH (1965), KCCH (1975), 33rd Degree (1989). He was Walker Scottish Rite Clinic (WSRC) Vice-President (1988-89) and Board Member of Clinic and Cup of Kindness (1994).
Through the WSRC, he was one of the original board members and continued volunteering his vision and leadership for 30 years. He and friends were very active in fundraising to benefit the children of the clinic. Mark was quoted as saying he was “often the happiest with a phone in one hand and a good cause in the other.”
Mark had a winning smile and dedication beyond belief. He helped the clinic and its children, often described by other volunteers and employees of the clinic as being “inexhaustible” and “one of a kind.” The Pinnacle Award was the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Illustrious Mark Lyles, KCCH LOH 33rd Degree on Nov. 10, 2018.
He was a member of the Triangle Masonic Lodge #638, A.F. & A.M. (1943) consolidated later with Clayton Lodge #601, A.F. & A.M., and the Overland Occidental Masonic Lodge #623, A.F. & A.M. Marcus joined the Moolah Shrine (1945), Mouted Lancers (1950), Widows and Orphans Association, TCAA (1965), Potentate’s Aide multiple times since 1965, and many auxillary clubs: Southside and Clayton High 12, Sword of Bunker Hill, Elks Lodge #9 and Meramac/Arnold Elks Lodge, Northside Optimist Club, and Ambassadors.
Through the Moolah Shrine, he promoted circus sales, he was Assistant Parade Marshall (1972) for the circus and worked with area civic organizations on the St. Patrick’s Day and Strassenfest parades. For several years he also worked with the St. Louis Ambassadors, Salvation Army and Backstoppers.
Survivors include his son Mark Lyles and wife Linda; granddaughter Olivia Lyles; grandson Robert Lyles all of North Newton, Kansas.; brother-in-law Larry Hagedorn; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
Along with his wife, Mark is preceded in death by his parents; siblings George, William, Mary, James and Ruth; and sister-in-law Loretta Hagedorn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday Nov. 30, 2019 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in St. Louis.
A memorial has been established with the Scottish Rite Clinic for Childhood Language Disorders of St. Louis. Contributions may be sent to the clinic.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.