A man was shot in front of his four children in an apparent road rage incident on Lindbergh Boulevard Monday afternoon.
Police have not released the man’s name, but said the 46-year-old father suffered non-life-threatening injuries and two suspects were taken into custody. The children – ages 3, 5, 9 and 11 – were not injured.
The incident happened when a suspect or suspects shot the man shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, when he and the children were inside his car in the 6000 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard. The area is about a mile from Interstate 55 near Mungenast St. Louis Honda and Suntrup Automotive Group. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Almost simultaneously, St. Louis County Police officers stopped a red Mitsubishi GTS on South Lindbergh Boulevard near Rusty Road that was improperly using the shoulder to pass traffic. Police determined it was the car from which shots were fired and the two men inside were taken into custody. They have not yet been charged.
Police have not released further details about what may have led to the incident.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call the Affton Southwest Precinct at 314-638-5550 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
The Times will update this story as more information becomes available.