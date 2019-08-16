Rodney Grant Sullivan, 55, was sentenced on Aug. 14 to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint that Sullivan was looking at child pornography on a computer and cell phone. Officers located the devices and found child pornography on the phone.
Sometime later, St. Charles County Cyber Crimes Task Force officers assisted in locating Sullivan at his employer’s address in Crestwood. At that time, Sullivan had a different cell phone with him and allowed the law enforcement officers to examine it. The officers found additional child pornography images on that phone. Some of the images depicted young children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Sullivan, convicted in 2011 of two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child, was indicted in federal court for possession of child pornography on Sept. 12, 2018. On May 14, 2019, he pleaded guilty to possessing at least 450 images of child pornography on his cell phone. He was sentenced on Aug. 14 to 10 years in prison.