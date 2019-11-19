A man attempting to cross Lemay Ferry Road in a motorized wheelchair was killed when he was struck by a car Monday night.
The accident happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 18, on Lemay Ferry Road just south of Victory Drive, about a half mile from the intersection of Lemay Ferry Road and South Lindbergh Boulevard.
Police identified the man Tuesday as Sevkija Ferhatovic, 64, of the 3600 block of Lemay Road. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital, not at the scene as police initially reported. Ferhatovic was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by the car, according to St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus.
The 32-year-old man driving the 2010 Mazda 3 Sedan that hit Ferhatovic remained at the scene and is cooperating with police as they continue to investigate the incident, Panus said.