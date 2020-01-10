Police have identified and located the man who allegedly stole a Lexus from a Sunset Hills gas station.
Anthony Lincoln Ward, 24, of the 8000 block of Patterson Drive off of Airport Road in St. Louis, has been charged with a felony for stealing a motor vehicle, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Ward, who is a prior offender for theft, is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
After putting out media alerts and asking for the public’s help, Sunset Hills police were able to determine and confirm Ward’s identity and issue a warrant for his arrest, according to Sunset Hills Police Sgt. Robbie Hagen.
The charge against Ward stems from an incident that occurred at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 19 when he stole a 2016 Lexus GX470 from a woman as she was pumping gas at the U-Gas station at 10743 Watson Road in Sunset Hills.
Ward approached the victim and told her his money had blown underneath her car. When she moved to the passenger side of her vehicle to help him look for the money, he got into the driver’s seat of her Lexus and drove away, police said.
The vehicle was later located abandoned and unoccupied at a Quik Trip in Maryland Heights. Ward was subsequently arrested by the Berkeley Police Department during the course of an unrelated vehicle theft investigation and was then taken into custody by Sunset Hills detectives.
Ward served jail time in 2018 after pleading guilty to a theft charge, and felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, according to court documents.