A homeless man has been charged in the stabbing death of an Affton man.
Quentin Jackson, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action of stealing a motor vehicle, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Jackson is accused of fatally stabbing Justin Leeman, 41, who was found dead on his porch in the 7900 block of Hildesheim Avenue on Jan. 13. He had been stabbed in the neck.
Jackson, who had been living with the victim, admitted that he got into an altercation with Leeman over money and stabbed him in the neck. Jackson also stole Leeman’s car after the incident.
DNA evidence found on the knife was a match to Jackson, and blood was found on his clothing and in the stolen car.