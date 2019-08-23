Traffic estimates for the rugby complex are grossly underestimated.
The club is proposing rookie rugby (ages 7-12), high school rugby, U19, U21, Division 1,2,3 college, and club rugby – boys and girls, men and women. This means many practices and games every day. Further, the club is planning to host tournaments and claims the facility will be a national and international draw.
There will be a constant stream of traffic in the evenings and weekends. With three fields, there could be 2,000 people per day at a tournament. But they are claiming just a few practices and matches per week, and the mayor and board of aldermen are buying it!
Who has performed a traffic analysis? Not the city of Sunset Hills. GPS systems route almost all traffic through Weber Hill, Rott, Robyn, and the fatal West Watson/Gravois intersection. This is very dangerous and disrupts our neighborhoods.
To add insult to injury, the city is leasing our public park to a private club for peanuts and agreeing to provide police patrols, road maintenance and administrative support for 50 years, which means Sunset Hills will be subsidizing the rugby club in perpetuity.
Our elected representatives have taken away our voice, our park, our peace and quiet, and our money. Make your voice heard!
Sunset Hills