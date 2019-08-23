Recent efforts to bring Major League Soccer (MLS) to St. Louis were rewarded on Tuesday, Aug. 20, after MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced at a press conference that St. Louis is to become the 28th team in the league.
Also speaking at the conference was Carolyn Kindle Betz, who lead the mostly female group MLS4TheLou, a campaign to bring MLS to St. Louis.
The St. Louis MLS franchise will be one of the first few women-majority-owned clubs in professional sports history and the first in MLS.
The group consists mostly of the Taylor family, founders of Enterprise Holdings and World Wide Technology CEO Jim Kavanaugh, himself a former professional soccer player.
Though MLS4TheLou was a revival of past attempts to bring soccer to St. Louis, Kindle Betz’ campaign is unique — most notably that its ownership group is 100% based in St. Louis and it’s primarily privately funded.
Kindle Betz said discussions for the construction of a soccer-only stadium in the heart of the city, as well as team logistics, are currently underway.