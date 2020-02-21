The current board of aldermen in Sunset Hills ran on keeping Sunset Hills residential. What happened? Residents have had to ward off cluster homes, rugby fields, etc., all against are residential interests.
On June 18 of last year, Comfort Inn was allowed to expand from four stories, the limit, to five stories. Why? And if Mr. Sheevam can afford $7.5 million for a five-story building and a Hilton-brand hotel for $11 to $13 million, he should not be complaining about tax increases and definitely not be given tax abatements. This is not in the best interests of residents and should be defeated.
Since this administration has governed, we have seen Mellow Mushroom, Jimmy John’s (still not completed) and a gas station put in at the former Econo Lodge.
With upcoming elections, residents should question candidates regarding their positions on the interests of residents — commercial or residential?
Sunset Hills