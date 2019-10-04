I read with interest the Sept. 20 letter from John Lonigro suggesting that property assessment increases be based on cost of living. Such a logical approach!
When you buy your home, market value is known, which makes it the best starting point, because it’s a market-driven value. Increases in value should be nominal until the house sells again. Why should we be taxed every year on a home we have not yet sold and whose value is still in question till we actually do so? The homeowner has not yet realized any gain until it actually sells. Even doing improvements should not have a bearing, as those improvements won’t translate into any monetary increase for the owner until the house sells again. If the improvements were done a while ago, the house may seem dated if they don’t keep up with those improvements. Over 20 years those improvements may not necessarily translate into a higher selling price — again, a good reason to see what the real market dictates. Why penalize someone for improving their home and thus, their neighborhood and community?
John’s plan would be simple, and less costly for counties in Missouri to administer. (Zimmerman’s office has a yearly budget of $10 million.) However, two changes I would also propose: First a maximum increase be placed on assessment increases, such as cost of living or a max of 5%, whichever is lower, the same way the Hancock amendment is currently administered. Secondly, why not lengthen the time between application of cost-of-living increases from every two years to every five years? Hancock would still apply, and taxing districts would still have to roll their rates back, just as they do now.
When tax districts need more money, they can still ask voters, which is the only fair way property taxes should increase. Let voters decide! Increases in fictitious value of a home should not be a driver for more taxes for homeowners, until the home’s true market value is tested and proven by its sale.
This method would simplify our current system. Who can argue that this isn’t necessary.
Ballwin