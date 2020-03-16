Updated on Monday, March 16, 4:30 p.m.
In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and attempts to mitigate its spreading, there have been many recent announcements regarding the cancellation of events and the closure of area schools, businesses, city government buildings and more.
The Times will keep this posting updated as we get more information. Please keep in mind that this list is not comprehensive, and we encourage you to check with specific school districts, businesses, government agencies and organizations for updates and information.
Schools
All school districts in the St. Louis region listed below have announced an extended school closure beginning Wednesday, March 18, with a preliminary end date of Friday, April 3.
All school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, will be canceled during the time schools are closed. Individual school districts will be in contact with their communities to provide additional information regarding ongoing learning plans, as well as social services for those in need.
• Affton School District
• Archdiocese of St. Louis Schools
• Bayless School District
• Brentwood School District
• School District of Clayton
• Ferguson Florissant School District
• Hancock Place School District
• Hazelwood School District
• Jennings School District
• Kirkwood School District
• Ladue School District
• Lindbergh Schools
• Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
• Mehlville School District
• Normandy School District
• Parkway School District
• Pattonville School District
• Ritenour School District
• Riverview Gardens School District
• Rockwood School District
• Special School District (SSD)
• St. Louis Public Schools (including Charters)
• University City School District
• Valley Park School District
• Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation
• Webster Groves School District
High School Sports
The Missouri State High School Activities Association announced March 16 it has canceled the semifinal and championship boys and girls basketball games that were scheduled to be played Friday and Saturday in Springfield, Missouri.
Six teams from the St. Louis area had qualified to play in Friday’s semifinals. On the girls side, Kirkwood High School and Hazelwood High School had advanced to play in the Class 5 semifinals, as had three-time defending Class 4 champ Incarnate Word.
In the boys tournament, Vashon qualified in Class 4 while Metro Catholic Conference rivals CBC and Chaminade were in the Class 5 semifinals.
Grocery Stores
With the exception of three stores in the St. Louis area, Schnucks stores have reduced hours and will now be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., the grocery store chain announced Monday, March 16.
The exceptions to the 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. store hours are the following:
• Shrewsbury (7057 Chippewa St.) and Lemay (1032 Lemay Ferry Road) will close at 10 p.m. Monday, March 16, and are tentatively set to reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.
The company said these stores are in close proximity to other Schnucks locations and the temporary closure will allow the company to shift the nearly 200 teammates from these stores to other ocations.
“Shifting these teammates enables us to redeploy our workforce in a way that will ensure that teammates across our stores who have been working additional hours are able to get some time off to rest,” the company said in a news release. “It will also allow us to provide additional in-store support for the increased customer demand we are seeing.”
Schnucks also said the temporary reduction in hours will allow the company and employees to focus solely on store cleanliness and product.
• Culinaria (315 N. 9th St. in downtown St. Louis) hours have been reduced from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The location will be closed Saturday and Sunday.
Each store’s hours will be posted at the store.
City Buildings
• Kirkwood. City hall remains open. All municipal court sessions have been cancelled through March 29, with the next scheduled court date April 7.
• Amtrak. Hours have been reduced at the Kirkwood Train Station. The station will be open 45 minutes prior to westbound departures and 30 minutes prior to eastbound departures. Additionally, Amtrak has notified the city that effective Monday, March 23, the departure time of the morning train heading westbound will change from 9:44 a.m. to 8:44 a.m.
• Webster Groves. City hall remains open. The candidate forum scheduled for March 25 has been cancelled.
• Glendale. City hall remains open.
• Shrewsbury. City hall, the administration desk and the parks desk will remain open for business only. All permitting, licensing, occupancy permits and the transaction of basic business will continue. All board and commission meetings are cancelled until further notice. All sanctioned group activities have also been cancelled.
• Rock Hill. City hall remains open.
• Crestwood. City hall remains open. Crestwood Municipal Court will not hold sessions on March 19 or March 26. Both sessions have been tentatively rescheduled for April 16 and April 23.
• Sunset Hills. City hall remains open.
• Fenton. City hall remains open.
Recreation Centers
The following recreation centers have announced they will be closed until further notice:
• Webster Groves Recreation Complex
• Kirkwood Community Center (includes ice rink)
• Shrewsbury Community Center
• Sunset Hills Community Center
• RiverChase in Fenton
Possible Postponement of April Election
In an effort to protect the health and well-being of St. Louis County voters and election workers — and to preserve the integrity of the election —the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners is petitioning the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to postpone the April 7 municipal election.
The board will ask the court to move the election date to April 28 and authorize a vote by mail. If the court declines to approve the mail-in vote on April 28, the board will request a delay until the August 2020 primary election.
The board said it sees the request to delay the election as “essential,” given that on Friday, March 13, the state of Missouri and St. Louis County declared states of emergency in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
A decision has not yet been announced.
County & State Health Department Information
Anyone who believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 or if they are experiencing symptoms should call the St. Louis County Department of Public Health hotline at 314-615-2660.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has activated a statewide public hotline for citizens or providers needing guidance regarding COVID-19. The hotline number is 1-877-435-8411. It is being operated by medical professionals and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
For basic questions involving COVID-19, refer to the guidance and recommendations that are being disseminated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.