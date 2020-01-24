The South County Times continues to provide local news of interest to the communities it serves. Over 29,000 homes in the Affton and Lindbergh school districts receive deliveries each week. About 5,000 additional papers are distributed through supermarkets and other business locations.
The original South St. Louis County News was published May 8, 1947. The name was later shortened to South County News under the ownership of Jack Bender.
In March 1986, Webster-Kirkwood Times, Inc. started The Gravois-Watson Times in Crestwood, Sunset Hills and Affton. When the Times purchased the South County News in February 1989, the two papers were combined to form the South County News-Times, later shortened to the South County Times.
The South County Times is a member of the Affton, Fenton, Crestwood-Sunset Hills chambers of commerce. The staff is led by publisher Dwight Bitikofer and editor-in-chief Don Corrigan. Kevin Murphy, managing editor, is in his 40th year with the paper. Always with her finger on the pulse of the South County community, columnist Leslie Gibson McCarthy shares her views with readers every week.
Among the staff of 23 at the South County Times are knowledgeable sales representatives Cathy Joyner, Tom Carter and Peg Most.
The South County Times has a substantial presence online at www.timesnewspapers.com. New content is posted during the week, ranging from breaking news, to road closures, to community spotlights. Visitors may add items to the online calendar, submit a letter to the editor, or post a comment about recent stories.
The website makes it easy to place a classified ad. From the website, readers can also link to the South County Times Facebook page or sign up to follow the South County Times on Twitter.
“The businesses and other entities that purchase advertising space in the Times make it possible for the newspaper to be a public forum and a premiere source of local news, information and personality,” said publisher Bitikofer. “We thank the readers and the advertisers who make it beneficial for all concerned.”
