Along the Mississippi’s Great River Road sits Quincy, Illinois. This unique city is a must-see for a daytrip or an overnight excursion.
Quincy offers visitors an abundance of museums, sight seeing tours, festivals, premier architecture, wineries, art venues, theatre experiences, restaurants, shopping and outdoor recreation. The rich variety is ample to entice anyone’s interests.
The local history is showcased in nine different museums, such as the Eells House, “the oldest standing two-story brick house in Quincy and a station on the Underground Railroad” and the Quincy Museum housed in the Newcomb-Stillwell Mansion, the first floor has been restored to its 1890s elegance and the upper two floors offer rotating exhibits.
Quincy’s hotspots are easy to find with self-guided driving tour itineraries offered by the Quincy Area Convention & visitors Bureau. One example is the Smile Mile tour, which takes visitors to The History Museum, Washington Park, St. Boniface Church and the East End Historic District. Other itineraries are available, like the Iconic Quincy tour with sites including food, architecture and one-of-a-kind finds.
Quincy is also a distinguished architectural destination and is home to four National Register Historic Districts. The Private Homes Tour of Quincy offers visitors the chance to customize interior tours of stunning historical privately owned homes.
The tour consists of 18 homes to choose from located in Quincy’s elegant East End Historic District. Tourists can see an array of architectural styles, lush gardens and extensive private collections. Specialized tour itineraries can be customized to include a step-on guide, local iconic stops and tasty dining options.
“Our home tours were excellent. The house, the garden, the story – Boom – a successful day. Can’t wait to bring another group!” a person on a Private Home Tour group commented.
Quincy’s first brewery was established in 1837. Today, 99 different pubs, bars, breweries and other drinking establishments are open to the public. An easy way to sample a variety of libations is to follow a set of self-guided tours called the 99 Watering Holes.
The mini crawls consist of five differing options with three being walking tours and two driving tours. Visitors can choose from the Tap Tour, Whiskey & Wine Tour, Cocktail Course, North Side and South Side tours.
The Mississippi Valley Wine Trail is also an option to enjoy. The tour comprises five distinct family-owned and operated local wineries with origins ranging from 1857 to 2012. Relax and sip handcrafted wines while gazing over the beautiful Illinois outdoor setting.
For more information, visit www.seequincy.com or call 1-800-978-4748.