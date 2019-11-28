Sunset Hills
• Breakfast with Santa: Santa Claus will be hosting a breakfast on Saturday, December 7th, from 9 -11 a.m. at the Sunset Hills Community Center. Breakfast will be provided by Chick-Fil-A Sunset Hills Plaza. After breakfast you will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa. Call the Community Center or register online. All participants must register before December 4.
• Holiday Lighting Contest: Light up the city this holiday season by entering the Sunset Hills Holiday Lighting Contest. Enter your own home, business, or even your neighbor by calling the Parks and Recreation Office. Please be sure your lights are on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 8 as a photographer will be by to take pictures. The Sunset Hills Parks Board will judge houses on Monday, Dec. 9. Contest winners will be announced/contacted on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Call 314-842-7265 to register.
Fenton
• Annual Awards & Holiday Luncheon: Join fellow chamber members at Andre’s West, 211 S. Old Highway 141, to close out the year with a festive event at which to celebrate and recognize those that make the Fenton Chamber so dynamic. Please bring canned goods or non-perishable food items to help collect items for two food pantries: Circle of Concern and Feed My People.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win one of 12 decorated wreaths, donated by fellow Chamber members.
Affton
• Santa House: Affton Historical Society is once again hosting its annual Santa House starting Saturday, Dec. 7 at Oakland House, 7801 Genesta in Affton. Each visit includes story time, a visit with Santa, a puppet show and a home-baked cookie from Mrs. Claus. Craft items are for sale for $4 per person. Bring a camera.
Hours are 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on weekdays Dec. 11 - Dec. 13. Reservations required. Additional weekend hours are 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15. No reservation needed for weekend visits. For information, call 314-873-3248. For weekday reservations, call 314-843-7530.
On Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14, Santa will make a grand entrance in an Affton firetruck.