When he woke up the morning of Nov. 16, Lindbergh senior forward Fetiol Hyke had a gut feeling he was in for a special 18th birthday.
But Hyke never imagined his day would turn out this well. Hyke scored the game’s only goal on a perfect pass from fellow senior forward Edis Veletanlic, who stood just in front of the net. From there, Hyke booted the ball into the upper right-hand corner of the net to send Lindbergh to the Class 4 Missouri State Final Four for the first time since 1994. The Flyers advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1998.
Lindbergh’s 1-0 victory over Kirkwood on Nov. 16 at Vianney High School propels the Flyers into the state semifinals against De Smet at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Soccer Park in Fenton.
Hyke’s game-winning goal with 15 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first half started when a streaking senior defenseman Cristoforo Licavoli crossed a pass from the right side to Veletanlic in front of the net, where he quickly — and as Hyke said, “unselfishly” — tapped the ball back to a wide-open Hyke nearly 20 yards out in front of the net. The rest is history.
“It was just amazing the way we were combining and the ball just landed to me,” Hyke said. “When I woke up today ... all I wanted was a win and we got it. It makes it the best birthday I’ve ever had.”
Lindbergh Coach Mark Giesing said Hyke’s goal was amazing, as it keyed Lindbergh’s second win over Kirkwood (21-5) in three attempts this season.
“The build-up of that goal was really phenomenal,” said Giesing. “I was glad to see him make the good finish on that.”
Despite the victory, Giesing acknowledged he wanted more goals from his squad. But Kirkwood junior goalie Max Caronado withstood the Flyers’ pressure throughout the 80-minute match, especially late in the second half when the Pioneers had to gamble and take some chances.
“I thought we would get a second one in that second half,” Giesing said “It just wasn’t going to happen, but one was just enough tonight.”
Lindbergh senior goaltender Michael Geary also survived Kirkwood’s scoring opportunities. In one sequence in the first half, Geary dove to his right to knock away Kirkwood senior midfielder Sawyer Hardy’s pinpoint shot off Geary’s hands. The ball rolled off the left post, where Kirkwood junior forward Eli McDowell’s shot off the rebound hit the side of the net with 28 minutes remaining until intermission.
Geary said he was up to the challenge against Kirkwood.
“I had to stay focused the whole time because anything can come at any time,” Geary said. “It feels great. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Defeating De Smet in the state semifinals and winning the state championship would be belated birthday presents for Hyke. The other semifinal pits Lee’s Summit West against Lee’s Summit at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Soccer Park. The state championship game will be at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Soccer Park. The third-place game will be at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Playing De Smet is the first meeting of the season between the two schools. Giesing said his coaches and players will have to do their homework to survive against the Spartans (16-4-1).
“We’ve watched a couple of their games around the St. Louis area,” Hyke said.” They’re a great team. We’re a great team. It’s going to be a helluva game.”