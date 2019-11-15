Lindbergh Schools made its classrooms and the larger community a better place through kindness during its Unity Day activities last month.
Students and staff at Lindbergh Schools joined the nationwide efforts of Unity Day on Oct. 23 by wearing orange, practicing acts of kindness, promoting acceptance and encouraging inclusion. The campaign tied into October National Bullying Prevention Month activities.
Lindbergh Schools invited the community to join in the effort by practicing acts of kindness, and each school planned different activities for the day. Activities included kindness parades with posters of positive messages, “Kindness Carts” with students delivering drinks and snacks to staff throughout the day, conversations to help promote acceptance and more.
Many classrooms participated in individual projects such as students swapping notes about what they like about each other, writing something kind they can do for a classmate and other fun activities.