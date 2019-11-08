Lindbergh Schools invites all community members to participate in an online survey beginning Monday, Nov. 11.
The 10-minute survey focuses on the district’s communications efforts and will identify what is working well, and where it can improve, in its efforts to communicate with families, staff, students and the community.
“Our department’s primary goal is to engage our community to cultivate support, understanding, trust and confidence through open, honest communication,” said Chief Communications Officer Beth Johnston. “It is important for us to hear from our community and learn how we can continue to improve our communications efforts in Lindbergh Schools. Thank you for taking a few minutes to let us know what you think.”
Community members can access the link to the community survey on the district’s website at www.go.lindberghschools.ws/commsurvey. The survey will close on Nov. 25. Separate surveys will also be distributed to parents, district staff and high school students.